Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.7% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.09 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.