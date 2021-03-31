Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 552,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

