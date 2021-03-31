Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 399 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

NYSE DHR opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

