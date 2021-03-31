Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Announces GBX 4.14 Dividend

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TW opened at GBX 183.05 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

TW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total value of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37). Insiders bought a total of 272 shares of company stock worth $45,129 in the last quarter.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

