LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.29 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of LFMD opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. Its network of physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.