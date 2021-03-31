BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $294.40

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.40 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 303.95 ($3.97). BP shares last traded at GBX 302.65 ($3.95), with a volume of 51,668,925 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.88 ($4.66).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.11. The company has a market cap of £61.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Insiders acquired a total of 322 shares of company stock worth $93,150 in the last ninety days.

About BP (LON:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

