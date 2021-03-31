Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

STRNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

