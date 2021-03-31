Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

