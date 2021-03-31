Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,118,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

