Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.