Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

