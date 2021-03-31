Daré Bioscience’s (DARE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

