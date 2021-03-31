Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GEGYF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

