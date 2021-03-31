Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.44 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.44 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00046787 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,821.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.14 or 0.00632984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00067468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,315,527 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

