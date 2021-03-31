SmartCredit Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can now be purchased for $5.61 or 0.00009626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 613,141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00061959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00265562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.75 or 0.00904956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00077039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030789 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,324,759 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

