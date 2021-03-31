Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

