The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.44

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.44 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 168.25 ($2.20). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 13,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £62.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

About The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

