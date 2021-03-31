Helios Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

