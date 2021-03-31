FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.49

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of TFW opened at GBX 346.74 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.11 million and a PE ratio of 30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.93. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
About FW Thorpe
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.