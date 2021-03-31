FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.49

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TFW opened at GBX 346.74 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.11 million and a PE ratio of 30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.93. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

