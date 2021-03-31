Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TIGT opened at GBX 71.74 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.86. The company has a market capitalization of £243.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.10. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.