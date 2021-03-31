Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TIGT opened at GBX 71.74 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.86. The company has a market capitalization of £243.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.10. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
About Troy Income & Growth Trust
Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.