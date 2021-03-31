First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.
FIF stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.49.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
