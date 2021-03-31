First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

FIF stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.49.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

