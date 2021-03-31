Stephens Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Equal Weight

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

NYSE USX opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.81 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

