The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) to Sell

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shinsei Bank stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Shinsei Bank has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

About Shinsei Bank

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

