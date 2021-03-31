Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

