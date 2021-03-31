Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $270.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $273.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.