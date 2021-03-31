Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 49,538 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

TRP stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

