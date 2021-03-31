Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $185.22. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

