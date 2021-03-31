Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,427,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 3,915,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,277.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

