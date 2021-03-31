Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of AWH opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

