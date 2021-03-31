Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRVSF shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

