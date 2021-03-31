Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

Power Solutions International stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Power Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

