Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.
Power Solutions International stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Power Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
Power Solutions International Company Profile
