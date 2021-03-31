Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.