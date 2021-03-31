Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.69% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMHC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

