748 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,156.17 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,030.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.