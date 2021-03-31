Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $136.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $1,308,793.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,072 shares of company stock worth $18,138,092. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.