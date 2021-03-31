6,340 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

TRV opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.