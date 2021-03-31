Zacks Investment Management Sells 7,029 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.