The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $2,649,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

