Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TCHBF stock opened at $423.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.33. Tecan Group has a 1 year low of $302.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.

