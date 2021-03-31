Mariner LLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $80,914,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

