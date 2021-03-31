Klimatas (KTS) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,560.62 and $1,705.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.