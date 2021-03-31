iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.98 and a 52-week high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

