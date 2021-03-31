Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

