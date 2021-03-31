Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $183,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Plug Power by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 151,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Plug Power by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.