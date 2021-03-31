Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Macerich Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.32.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

