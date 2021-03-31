Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

