Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 141,323 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1,956.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,323 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after buying an additional 1,502,625 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. now owns 782,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 587,106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 183,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

