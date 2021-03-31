Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $343.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

