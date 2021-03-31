Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Professional Holding Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Professional in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million.

PFHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Professional has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Professional by 694.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Professional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Professional by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

