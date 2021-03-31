Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,991,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,939 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

